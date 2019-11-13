Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) to Issue GBX 5.90 Dividend

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ECM traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 692.60 ($9.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 660.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 619.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 591 ($7.72) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.13 ($9.08).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

