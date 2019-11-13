Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,237. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.