Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.58

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 727735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics from C$4.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.20.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

