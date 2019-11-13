Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) COO Patrick M. Walsh Sells 5,000 Shares

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 206,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EMMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,186. Emmis Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
About Emmis Communications
Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.
