Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 17th

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $357,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

