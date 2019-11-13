Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.45 million, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

POWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

