Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 651 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in HB Fuller by 12.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in HB Fuller by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $169,476.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,632 shares of company stock worth $5,627,484. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,597. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

