Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,578 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 111,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Cna Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 43,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,756. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

