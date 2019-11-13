Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,835,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.03. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

