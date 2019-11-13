Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth $7,387,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 18.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 661,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 71.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiwi alerts:

QIWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Qiwi PLC has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.