Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 49.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 64.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 207,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,340,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 85,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Shares of GE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 35,680,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,295,063. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 303,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,982. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

