Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. 5,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,303. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $171.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

