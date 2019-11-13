Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 176,428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,784,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,971,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

