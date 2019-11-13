Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Boosted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. 1,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

