Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. 215,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,343. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.71.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

