Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 13th (AA, ADRNY, ALB, CHK, DHI, DPLO, ELF, KFRC, LMRK, LSGOF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 13th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at Howard Weil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

