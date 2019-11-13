Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Director Acquires $86,100.00 in Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

ETRN stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

