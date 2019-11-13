ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 313,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 247,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,553,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 55,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $86.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

