Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 79,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $470.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.42 per share, with a total value of $42,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $174,857 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

