ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52, approximately 3,346 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.