ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) Shares Up 0.3%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.52, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

