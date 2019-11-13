Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ever-Glory International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.