Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $68.48 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $68,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after buying an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.00. 3,398,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.96.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $1,236,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

