Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,373 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

