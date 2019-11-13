Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 88,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 850,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $137,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.54. 2,260,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

