Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,845 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,819,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,371,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Pipelines by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TC Pipelines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in TC Pipelines by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after buying an additional 1,183,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

TCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

