Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) & E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (NYSE:EONGY) Critical Contrast

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evergy and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 3 2 0 2.17 E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 3 3 4 0 2.10

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany).

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evergy and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion 3.41 $535.80 million $2.67 23.99 E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) $34.92 billion 0.61 $3.81 billion $0.81 12.15

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48% E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) 3.07% 13.05% 1.94%

Summary

Evergy beats E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities. It also plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, including onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others. In addition, the company offers energy consulting, efficiency, generation, and management solutions; heat pumping and energy storage solutions; charging infrastructure facility for e-mobility; metering services; e-mobility services for communities; and natural gas mobility solutions for municipalities and vehicle fleets, as well as operates combined heat and power, renewable, and bio-methane plants. Further, it provides SmartSim, a digital solution for gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; and GasCalc, a softwarethat calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties, as well as solar panels and batteries. The company serves 21.1 million customers with power, gas, heat, and energy solutions. Its generating capacity consists of 4,176 megawatts. The company has a strategic partnership with Nissan to explore opportunities on pilot activities and commercial offers related to electric vehicles charging, vehicle-to-grid services, and grid integration, as well as decentralized energy generation and storage solutions. E.ON SE was founded in 1923 and is based in Essen, Germany.

