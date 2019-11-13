Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXFO. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of EXFO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth about $778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Exfo in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

