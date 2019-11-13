Expeditors International of Washington Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,381% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,835,874. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

