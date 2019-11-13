Fastly Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 13th (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly’s (NYSE:FSLY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 13th. Fastly had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

FSLY opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 849,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,779,786.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

