FCA Corp TX Grows Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Sony were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,654,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,254,000 after buying an additional 1,991,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 361.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 31.2% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,831,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,753,000 after acquiring an additional 910,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,712,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,472,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at about $162,743,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. 1,099,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,597. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.