Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,444,587.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $3,137,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 432.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 350,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,038. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.58. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

