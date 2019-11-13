Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 7,281 to GBX 7,532. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferguson traded as high as GBX 6,728 ($87.91) and last traded at GBX 6,728 ($87.91), with a volume of 6727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,742 ($88.10).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,480 ($84.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.03) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,085.80 ($79.52).

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.02), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($217,024.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,396.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,883.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

