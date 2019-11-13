FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

FFBW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FFBW has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFBW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFBW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

