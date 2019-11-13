Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.98. Fibrocell Science shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fibrocell Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fibrocell Science by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 204,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fibrocell Science by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fibrocell Science by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

