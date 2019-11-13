FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,757,063.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,467,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,083. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

