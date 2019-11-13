Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 216.74 ($2.83), approximately 925,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.22.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh bought 2,318 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,937.34 ($6,451.51).

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

