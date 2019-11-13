Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $1,111,833.92 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $676,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

