Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 571 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,104. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

