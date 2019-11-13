Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,827. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

