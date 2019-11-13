Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,774.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,860,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

Shares of BA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,534. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

