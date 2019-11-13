Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.53. 315,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $106.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

