Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 476 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Cerner by 3.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. 73,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

