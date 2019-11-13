Financial Contrast: SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) versus Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Zadar Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A Zadar Ventures N/A -470.08% -292.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and Zadar Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.21 billion 0.81 -$762.93 million $3.33 10.43 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Zadar Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Zadar Ventures does not pay a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR beats Zadar Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

