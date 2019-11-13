Financial Survey: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -774.35% -74.71% -64.37% Entera Bio N/A -149.37% -107.16%

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $3.09 million 15.60 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.61 Entera Bio $500,000.00 55.54 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Organovo and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Organovo currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 575.68%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.22%. Given Organovo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Organovo is more favorable than Entera Bio.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

