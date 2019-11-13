FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,510 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FireEye were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,296,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in FireEye by 76.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,389 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 953,364 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in FireEye by 354.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 122,853 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 4,254,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,475. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.97.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

