First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,611,364 shares of company stock valued at $855,000,545 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.19. 11,001,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,717,221. The company has a market capitalization of $544.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

