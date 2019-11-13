First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 578,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,762. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

