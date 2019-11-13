First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 22,018 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,190,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,433,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 559,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.