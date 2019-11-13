First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,328 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. 647,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,430. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

